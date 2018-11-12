Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Lakers, Box

November 12, 2018 12:04 am
 
ATLANTA (106)

Prince 9-13 0-0 23, Spellman 1-7 0-0 2, Len 8-16 0-0 17, Young 8-18 0-0 20, Bazemore 7-12 4-4 21, Bembry 3-6 3-4 9, Poythress 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 1-3 2-3 4, Lin 2-7 2-2 6, Carter 2-6 0-0 4, Huerter 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 41-95 11-13 106.

L.A. LAKERS (107)

James 10-20 3-7 26, Kuzma 8-18 1-1 18, McGee 3-9 2-4 8, Ball 2-5 2-2 8, Ingram 3-8 4-6 10, Chandler 2-4 0-0 4, Rondo 1-4 0-0 2, Stephenson 3-7 2-2 11, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 0-0 11, Hart 3-9 1-2 9. Totals 39-92 15-24 107.

Atlanta 22 31 22 31—106
L.A. Lakers 28 24 32 23—107

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 13-37 (Prince 5-8, Young 4-8, Bazemore 3-5, Len 1-4, Poythress 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Spellman 0-3, Carter 0-3, Huerter 0-3), L.A. Lakers 14-38 (Stephenson 3-5, Caldwell-Pope 3-6, James 3-9, Ball 2-3, Hart 2-7, Kuzma 1-6, McGee 0-1, Rondo 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 44 (Len 11), L.A. Lakers 48 (McGee 9). Assists_Atlanta 25 (Young 12), L.A. Lakers 28 (Ball 11). Total Fouls_Atlanta 23, L.A. Lakers 23. Technicals_Bazemore. A_18,997 (18,997).

