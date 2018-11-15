Hawks-Nuggets, Box

Bazemore 4-8 5-5 14, Spellman 4-15 2-2 10, Len 2-6 2-3 6, Young 2-11 2-2 6, Bembry 1-8 0-0 2, Poythress 5-8 1-2 11, Mi.Plumlee 1-3 1-2 3, Lin 4-10 5-7 16, Dorsey 1-5 1-1 3, Carter 4-6 0-0 11, Huerter 4-10 0-1 10, Hamilton 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 32-92 20-27 93.
Hernangomez 9-12 5-7 25, Millsap 8-13 1-1 18, Jokic 5-11 1-2 12, Morris 4-9 0-0 8, Harris 7-9 2-3 18, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 5-7 3-4 14, Lydon 2-3 0-0 6, Ma.Plumlee 2-3 2-2 6, Beasley 6-14 2-3 15, Murray 4-10 3-3 14, Akoon-Purcell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 53-94 19-25 138.
|Atlanta
|23
|34
|16
|20—
|93
|Denver
|35
|38
|36
|29—138
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 9-42 (Carter 3-5, Lin 3-7, Huerter 2-6, Bazemore 1-4, Len 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Dorsey 0-2, Bembry 0-2, Poythress 0-3, Young 0-4, Spellman 0-7), Denver 13-31 (Murray 3-6, Harris 2-3, Lydon 2-3, Hernangomez 2-5, Lyles 1-1, Jokic 1-2, Millsap 1-2, Beasley 1-5, Akoon-Purcell 0-2, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 43 (Spellman 10), Denver 56 (Hernangomez, Jokic, Millsap 9). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Lin, Young 5), Denver 34 (Jokic 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 22, Denver 24. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A_15,103 (19,520).
