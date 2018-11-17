Hawks-Pacers, Box

Huerter 2-9 0-1 5, Poythress 0-0 0-0 0, Len 1-7 3-4 5, Tr.Young 3-11 3-4 9, Bazemore 5-14 1-2 13, Bembry 3-10 2-2 8, Spellman 1-3 0-2 2, Collins 3-6 6-7 12, Dedmon 4-5 3-3 12, Lin 7-11 0-0 16, Carter 2-8 1-2 7, Dorsey 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 31-87 19-27 89.
Bogdanovic 7-12 5-5 22, Th.Young 4-11 3-5 11, Turner 4-12 0-2 10, Collison 4-10 2-2 12, Oladipo 0-1 2-2 2, McDermott 2-8 0-0 4, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Sabonis 4-7 1-1 9, O’Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 2-8 0-0 4, Holiday 4-6 1-2 12, Evans 4-12 1-2 11. Totals 35-88 15-21 97.
|Atlanta
|24
|32
|16
|17—89
|Indiana
|25
|22
|26
|24—97
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-29 (Lin 2-3, Bazemore 2-4, Carter 2-5, Dedmon 1-2, Huerter 1-4, Len 0-1, Dorsey 0-1, Collins 0-1, Bembry 0-3, Tr.Young 0-5), Indiana 12-30 (Holiday 3-4, Bogdanovic 3-5, Collison 2-3, Turner 2-4, Evans 2-7, Th.Young 0-1, Joseph 0-2, McDermott 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 41 (Dedmon 7), Indiana 54 (Sabonis 16). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Tr.Young, Bazemore, Lin 4), Indiana 25 (Sabonis 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 24, Indiana 26. Technicals_Indiana coach Dan Burke. A_17,491 (20,000).
