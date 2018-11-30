Hawks-Thunder, Box

ATLANTA (109)

Prince 6-12 1-3 15, Collins 9-15 1-1 19, Dedmon 1-5 0-0 2, Young 4-15 1-3 9, Huerter 2-3 0-0 5, Bembry 3-4 1-3 8, Spellman 2-5 1-2 7, Len 7-14 2-2 19, Plumlee 2-3 2-2 6, Bazemore 3-10 1-2 8, Dorsey 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 43-96 12-20 109.

OKLAHOMA CITY (124)

George 6-14 5-5 20, Grant 2-5 0-0 5, S.Adams 3-7 0-0 6, Westbrook 8-15 5-6 23, Abrines 7-11 0-0 21, Nader 1-3 0-0 2, Noel 6-7 2-2 14, Patterson 4-9 2-2 13, Burton 1-2 0-0 2, Schroder 8-15 0-0 18, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-88 14-15 124.

Atlanta 26 20 30 33—109 Oklahoma City 28 38 25 33—124

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 11-36 (Len 3-6, Spellman 2-3, Prince 2-5, Huerter 1-2, Bembry 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Bazemore 1-6, Dorsey 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Young 0-3, Collins 0-3), Oklahoma City 18-41 (Abrines 7-11, George 3-8, Patterson 3-8, Westbrook 2-4, Schroder 2-6, Grant 1-3, Nader 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 42 (Collins 11), Oklahoma City 46 (S.Adams 13). Assists_Atlanta 26 (Young 8), Oklahoma City 30 (Westbrook 10). Total Fouls_Atlanta 12, Oklahoma City 24. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second) 2, Young, Carter, Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second), Westbrook. A_18,203 (18,203).

