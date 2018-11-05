Heat-Pistons, Box

MIAMI (120)

McGruder 3-8 0-2 8, Winslow 3-10 2-4 9, Adebayo 4-5 3-4 11, Dragic 7-18 6-7 21, Richardson 11-21 2-2 27, Jones Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Olynyk 3-10 4-5 13, Ellington 0-2 0-0 0, T.Johnson 3-5 1-1 9, Wade 8-15 2-6 18. Totals 44-98 20-31 120.

DETROIT (115)

Robinson III 6-12 2-2 16, Griffin 8-21 6-8 24, Drummond 11-19 3-9 25, Jackson 9-22 4-4 25, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Leuer 0-0 0-0 0, Pachulia 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 7-15 3-5 21, Smith 2-9 0-0 4, Calderon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 43-104 18-28 115.

Miami 28 25 34 18 15—120 Detroit 27 26 27 25 10—115

3-Point Goals_Miami 12-31 (Richardson 3-5, Olynyk 3-9, McGruder 2-3, T.Johnson 2-3, Winslow 1-2, Dragic 1-6, Wade 0-1, Ellington 0-2), Detroit 11-35 (Galloway 4-9, Jackson 3-9, Robinson III 2-4, Griffin 2-8, Calderon 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_Griffin. Rebounds_Miami 50 (Richardson, Adebayo 8), Detroit 60 (Drummond 24). Assists_Miami 24 (Dragic 6), Detroit 27 (Griffin 7). Total Fouls_Miami 26, Detroit 30. Technicals_Griffin. A_14,148 (20,491).

