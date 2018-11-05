Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Heat-Pistons, Box

November 5, 2018 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MIAMI (120)

McGruder 3-8 0-2 8, Winslow 3-10 2-4 9, Adebayo 4-5 3-4 11, Dragic 7-18 6-7 21, Richardson 11-21 2-2 27, Jones Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Olynyk 3-10 4-5 13, Ellington 0-2 0-0 0, T.Johnson 3-5 1-1 9, Wade 8-15 2-6 18. Totals 44-98 20-31 120.

DETROIT (115)

Robinson III 6-12 2-2 16, Griffin 8-21 6-8 24, Drummond 11-19 3-9 25, Jackson 9-22 4-4 25, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Leuer 0-0 0-0 0, Pachulia 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 7-15 3-5 21, Smith 2-9 0-0 4, Calderon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 43-104 18-28 115.

Miami 28 25 34 18 15—120
Detroit 27 26 27 25 10—115

3-Point Goals_Miami 12-31 (Richardson 3-5, Olynyk 3-9, McGruder 2-3, T.Johnson 2-3, Winslow 1-2, Dragic 1-6, Wade 0-1, Ellington 0-2), Detroit 11-35 (Galloway 4-9, Jackson 3-9, Robinson III 2-4, Griffin 2-8, Calderon 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_Griffin. Rebounds_Miami 50 (Richardson, Adebayo 8), Detroit 60 (Drummond 24). Assists_Miami 24 (Dragic 6), Detroit 27 (Griffin 7). Total Fouls_Miami 26, Detroit 30. Technicals_Griffin. A_14,148 (20,491).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Mariner works in the control tower aboard US navy ship

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated