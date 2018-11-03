Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hickbottom’s 3 TD passes lift Grambling past MVSU 24-19

November 3, 2018 6:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Geremy Hickbottom threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and Grambling State held on to defeat Mississippi Valley State 24-19 on Saturday.

Hickbottom, who was 12 of 24 for 208 yards, connected with Darrell Clark for 35 yards and Devante Davis for 15 to help the Tigers (5-4, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) take a 17-13 lead at the half.

His 47-yard hookup with Kobe Ross on the opening drive of the third quarter proved to be the difference.

Johntavious Robinson ran for 130 yards for Grambling and Hickbottom added 99. Davis had 91 yards on three catches.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Chris Fowler’s 22-yard connection with Booker Chambers midway through the third quarter pulled the Delta Devils (1-7, 1-4) within 24-19 but Grambling’s defense took over.

Dejerric Bryant gave MVSU a 7-0 lead with a 7-yard touchdown run on the opening possession of the game and John Derrick Smith scored on a 5-yard run with 1:19 left in the first half. Tracy Thompkins had 15 tackles for the Delta Devils.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad