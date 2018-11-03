Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

High school football player incurs serious neck injury

November 3, 2018 4:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Delta high school football player has been seriously injured in a game.

Greenville High School Coach Sherrod Gideon tells WLBT-TV that Jeremiah Williams was injured Friday night while trying to make a tackle in a game in Greenville against Madison Central High School.

Williams is listed as a junior defensive back on the Greenville roster.

Gideon says Williams fractured two vertebrae in his neck. The coach says Williams received CPR on the field before he was taken by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he remains hospitalized Saturday and is on a ventilator.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The remainder of the game was cancelled.

___

Information from: WLBT-TV, http://www.wlbt.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad