Hightower leads Georgia past Savannah State in Crean’s debut

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Teshaun Hightower scored 18 points, Nicolas Claxton had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Georgia beat Savannah State 110-76 on Friday night in coach Tom Crean’s debut.

Tyree Crump had 14 points, while making four 3-pointers, as Georgia (1-0) withstood 57 3-point shots by Savannah State (0-2).

Crean, the former Indiana and Marquette coach, is expected to raise Georgia from an also-ran in the Southeastern Conference. Former coach Mark Fox took Georgia to only two NCAA Tournaments in nine seasons.

Crean, who celebrated with fans in the students section following the game, couldn’t have asked for a better start to his debut.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs scored the first 14 points of the game as Savannah State started off 0 for 12 from the field, including 0 for 8 on 3-pointers. Georgia led 59-34 at halftime.

Jahlin Smith led the Tigers with 20 points. Zaquavian Smith had 17. Savannah State made 17 3s, including five by Jahlin Smith.

Savannah State, playing only its third game against in-state rival Georgia, and its first since 2005, tested the Bulldogs by setting a fast pace. The Tigers, who led the nation in 3-point attempts and 12.2 3-pointers per game last season, continued their relentless long-range attack against Georgia.

Crean has promised the Bulldogs also will spread the floor and rely heavily on 3s. Georgia made 11 of 27 3s.

The Bulldogs suffered cold shooting to open the second half as Savannah State’s 15-2 run cut the lead to 61-49.

Following a missed jam by Georgia’s Mike Edwards, Zaquavian Smith’s 3 cut the Bulldogs’ lead below 10 points, at 63-54, for the first time since the opening minutes.

William “Turtle” Jackson answered with a 3-pointer for Georgia, followed by Tye Fagan’s three-point play, to push the advantage back to 15 points at 69-54. A jam by freshman Amanze Ngumezi with 4:46 remaining pushed the lead to 30 points for the first time at 96-66.

Georgia’s 59 first-half points were its most in a half since scoring 60 in the second half against Jacksonville State on Nov. 9, 2007, also a season-opener.

BIG PICTURE

Savannah State: The Tigers rely on 3-pointers, and the results can be ugly when the shots aren’t falling. Savannah State missed its first 12 shots from the field, including eight 3-pointers, while falling behind 14-0.

Georgia: The Bulldogs spread the floor and opened room for inside baskets early, including on back-to-back jams by Nicolas Claxton to open the game. There was ample evidence the Georgia players are still learning Crean’s offense. Bad passes played a big role in 23 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Savannah State: Host Middle Georgia on Sunday.

Georgia: At Temple on Tuesday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.