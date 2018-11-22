Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hixon’s TD the winner in overtime for Alabama State

November 22, 2018 6:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jeremiah Hixon dove over the pylon to score on a short pass in overtime and Dennis Roberts ended the game with a sack as Alabama State edged Mississippi Valley State 31-24 on Thursday in the season finale for both teams.

Hixon combined with KHA’Darris Davis on the 6-yard pass play. Roberts, in his final game at Alabama State (4-7, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), sacked Dejerric Bryant on fourth-and-15 from the 30.

Davis was 21-of-39 passing for 237 yards and four touchdowns, two going to Michael Jefferson.

The Delta Devils (1-10, 1-6) led 24-14 after three quarters but Davis connected on a 27-yard touchdown with Joe Williams IV and Hunter Hanson kicked a game-tying, 33-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Henry Isaiah Robinson rushed for two touchdowns and Dejerric Bryant picked up 114 on the ground for the Delta Devils. Bryant was intercepted three times.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons