Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 4 0 0 8 17 6 7 1 0 UConn 2 2 1 5 11 13 4 3 1 Providence 2 1 0 4 14 5 5 2 1 Boston College 2 1 0 4 9 4 2 5 0 Merrimack 2 3 0 4 11 14 3 6 0 Maine 1 1 1 3 10 10 3 4 1 Boston U. 1 2 1 3 9 15 1 4 1 Northeastern 1 2 1 3 8 11 4 3 1 New Hampshire 1 1 0 2 4 7 1 4 1 UMass Lowell 1 2 0 2 5 8 4 4 0 Vermont 1 3 0 2 5 9 3 4 0

Thursday’s Game

Boston College 4, Vermont 1

UMass 3, Providence 2

Friday’s Games

Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMass Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Brown at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16

New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

UConn at UMass Lowell, 5 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18

New Hampshire at UMass, 2 p.m.

