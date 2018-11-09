Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|4
|0
|0
|8
|17
|6
|7
|1
|0
|UConn
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|13
|4
|3
|1
|Providence
|2
|1
|0
|4
|14
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Boston College
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|4
|2
|5
|0
|Merrimack
|2
|3
|0
|4
|11
|14
|3
|6
|0
|Maine
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|10
|3
|4
|1
|Boston U.
|1
|2
|1
|3
|9
|15
|1
|4
|1
|Northeastern
|1
|2
|1
|3
|8
|11
|4
|3
|1
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|1
|4
|1
|UMass Lowell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
|4
|4
|0
|Vermont
|1
|3
|0
|2
|5
|9
|3
|4
|0
Boston College 4, Vermont 1
UMass 3, Providence 2
Vermont at Boston College, 7 p.m.
UConn at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Brown at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UMass at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
UConn at UMass Lowell, 5 p.m.
Maine at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass, 2 p.m.
