Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

November 11, 2018 3:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 5 0 0 10 20 9 8 1 0
Northeastern 3 1 1 7 18 16 6 3 1
Boston College 3 1 0 6 12 6 3 5 0
Boston U. 2 2 1 5 12 17 2 4 1
UConn 2 3 1 5 13 16 4 4 1
Merrimack 2 3 0 4 11 14 4 7 0
Providence 2 2 0 4 16 8 5 3 1
Maine 1 2 1 3 8 11 3 4 1
New Hampshire 1 2 1 3 8 12 1 5 2
UMass Lowell 1 3 1 3 11 15 4 5 1
Vermont 1 4 0 2 7 12 3 5 0

___

Friday’s Games

Boston College 3, Vermont 2

Northeastern 3, UConn 2

New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 2, OT

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Bemidji St. 8, Merrimack 3

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 5, UMass Lowell 4, OT

UMass 3, Providence 2

Boston U. 3, New Hampshire 2, OT

Merrimack 1, Bemidji St. 0

Tuesday’s Game

Brown at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16

New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

UConn at UMass Lowell, 5 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18

New Hampshire at UMass, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1863: Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address