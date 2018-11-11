Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 5 0 0 10 20 9 8 1 0 Northeastern 3 1 1 7 18 16 6 3 1 Boston College 3 1 0 6 12 6 3 5 0 Boston U. 2 2 1 5 12 17 2 4 1 UConn 2 3 1 5 13 16 4 4 1 Merrimack 2 3 0 4 11 14 4 7 0 Providence 2 2 0 4 16 8 5 3 1 Maine 1 2 1 3 8 11 3 4 1 New Hampshire 1 2 1 3 8 12 1 5 2 UMass Lowell 1 3 1 3 11 15 4 5 1 Vermont 1 4 0 2 7 12 3 5 0

___

Friday’s Games

Boston College 3, Vermont 2

Northeastern 3, UConn 2

New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 2, OT

Advertisement

Bemidji St. 8, Merrimack 3

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 5, UMass Lowell 4, OT

UMass 3, Providence 2

Boston U. 3, New Hampshire 2, OT

Merrimack 1, Bemidji St. 0

Tuesday’s Game

Brown at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16

New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

UConn at UMass Lowell, 5 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18

New Hampshire at UMass, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.