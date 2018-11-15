Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 5 0 0 10 20 9 8 1 0 Northeastern 3 1 1 7 18 16 6 3 1 Boston College 3 1 0 6 12 6 3 5 0 Boston U. 2 2 1 5 12 17 2 4 1 UConn 2 3 1 5 13 16 5 4 1 Providence 2 2 0 4 16 8 5 3 1 Merrimack 2 3 0 4 11 14 4 7 0 Maine 1 2 1 3 8 11 3 4 1 New Hampshire 1 2 1 3 8 12 1 5 2 UMass Lowell 1 3 1 3 11 15 4 5 1 Vermont 1 4 0 2 7 12 3 5 0

Tuesday’s Game

UConn 3, Brown 1

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at UMass Lowell, 5 p.m.

Maine at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

New Hampshire at UMass, 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 23

Boston U. vs. UConn at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 2 p.m.

Bentley at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Holy Cross at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

RPI at UMass Lowell, 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Maine, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Providence at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Boston U. vs. Union or Yale at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

UConn vs. Union or Yale at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

RIT at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Princeton at UMass, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25

UMass Lowell at RPI, 4 p.m.

