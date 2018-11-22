Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 6 0 0 12 24 11 10 1 0 Northeastern 4 1 1 9 19 16 7 3 1 Providence 4 2 0 8 30 15 7 3 1 Boston College 3 1 1 7 14 8 3 5 1 UMass Lowell 3 3 1 7 19 17 6 5 1 Boston U. 3 3 1 7 16 22 3 5 1 Maine 2 3 1 5 13 15 4 5 1 UConn 2 5 1 5 15 24 5 6 1 Merrimack 2 5 0 4 18 28 4 9 0 New Hampshire 1 3 2 4 12 18 1 6 3 Vermont 1 5 0 2 7 13 3 6 0

___

Friday’s Games

Boston U. vs. UConn at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 2 p.m.

Bentley at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Holy Cross at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

RPI at UMass Lowell, 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Maine, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Providence at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. vs. Union or Yale at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

UConn vs. Union or Yale at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

RIT at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Princeton at UMass, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

UMass Lowell at RPI, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 30

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Providence, 7 p.m.

UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Maine at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

