Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|6
|0
|0
|12
|24
|11
|11
|1
|0
|Northeastern
|4
|1
|1
|9
|19
|16
|8
|3
|1
|Providence
|4
|2
|0
|8
|30
|15
|7
|4
|2
|Boston College
|3
|1
|1
|7
|14
|8
|3
|6
|1
|Boston U.
|3
|3
|1
|7
|16
|22
|4
|6
|1
|UMass Lowell
|3
|3
|1
|7
|19
|17
|7
|6
|1
|UConn
|2
|5
|1
|5
|15
|24
|5
|8
|1
|Maine
|2
|3
|1
|5
|13
|15
|4
|7
|1
|Merrimack
|2
|5
|0
|4
|18
|28
|4
|9
|1
|New Hampshire
|1
|3
|2
|4
|12
|18
|2
|6
|4
|Vermont
|1
|5
|0
|2
|7
|13
|4
|6
|0
___
Boston U. 3, UConn 2
Bentley 4, Boston College 2
Holy Cross 2, Merrimack 2, OT
RPI 2, UMass Lowell 1
Quinnipiac 7, Maine 2
Miami 3, New Hampshire 3, OT
Denver 3, Providence 1
Yale 6, UConn 3
Union 2, Boston U. 1
Vermont 5, Dartmouth 3
Northeastern 4, RIT 3
UMass 3, Princeton 2, OT
New Hampshire 4, Miami 1
Quinnipiac 2, Maine 0
Providence 4, Denver 4, OT
UMass Lowell 5, RPI 2
Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Providence, 7 p.m.
UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
