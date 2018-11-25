Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

November 25, 2018 6:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 6 0 0 12 24 11 11 1 0
Northeastern 4 1 1 9 19 16 8 3 1
Providence 4 2 0 8 30 15 7 4 2
Boston College 3 1 1 7 14 8 3 6 1
Boston U. 3 3 1 7 16 22 4 6 1
UMass Lowell 3 3 1 7 19 17 7 6 1
UConn 2 5 1 5 15 24 5 8 1
Maine 2 3 1 5 13 15 4 7 1
Merrimack 2 5 0 4 18 28 4 9 1
New Hampshire 1 3 2 4 12 18 2 6 4
Vermont 1 5 0 2 7 13 4 6 0

___

Friday’s Games

Boston U. 3, UConn 2

Bentley 4, Boston College 2

Holy Cross 2, Merrimack 2, OT

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

RPI 2, UMass Lowell 1

Quinnipiac 7, Maine 2

Miami 3, New Hampshire 3, OT

Denver 3, Providence 1

Saturday’s Games

Yale 6, UConn 3

Union 2, Boston U. 1

Vermont 5, Dartmouth 3

Northeastern 4, RIT 3

UMass 3, Princeton 2, OT

New Hampshire 4, Miami 1

Quinnipiac 2, Maine 0

Providence 4, Denver 4, OT

Sunday’s Game

UMass Lowell 5, RPI 2

Friday, Nov. 30

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Providence, 7 p.m.

UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Maine at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|4 2018 Public Sector Innovation Summit
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1942: FDR orders end to Works Progress Administration