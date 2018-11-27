Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 6 0 0 12 24 11 11 1 0 Northeastern 4 1 1 9 19 16 8 3 1 Providence 4 2 0 8 30 15 7 4 2 Boston College 3 1 1 7 14 8 3 6 1 Boston U. 3 3 1 7 16 22 4 6 1 UMass Lowell 3 3 1 7 19 17 7 6 1 Maine 2 3 1 5 13 15 4 7 1 UConn 2 5 1 5 15 24 5 8 1 Merrimack 2 5 0 4 18 28 4 9 1 New Hampshire 1 3 2 4 12 18 2 6 4 Vermont 1 5 0 2 7 13 4 6 0

Friday’s Games

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Providence, 7 p.m.

UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Boston College at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7

UConn at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Vermont at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at USA National Development, 7 p.m., exhibition

Vermont at Colorado College, 8 p.m.

