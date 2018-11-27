Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|6
|0
|0
|12
|24
|11
|11
|1
|0
|Northeastern
|4
|1
|1
|9
|19
|16
|8
|3
|1
|Providence
|4
|2
|0
|8
|30
|15
|7
|4
|2
|Boston College
|3
|1
|1
|7
|14
|8
|3
|6
|1
|Boston U.
|3
|3
|1
|7
|16
|22
|4
|6
|1
|UMass Lowell
|3
|3
|1
|7
|19
|17
|7
|6
|1
|Maine
|2
|3
|1
|5
|13
|15
|4
|7
|1
|UConn
|2
|5
|1
|5
|15
|24
|5
|8
|1
|Merrimack
|2
|5
|0
|4
|18
|28
|4
|9
|1
|New Hampshire
|1
|3
|2
|4
|12
|18
|2
|6
|4
|Vermont
|1
|5
|0
|2
|7
|13
|4
|6
|0
___
Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Providence, 7 p.m.
UConn at UMass, 7 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Boston College at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
UConn at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Providence at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
UMass-Lowell at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Vermont at Colorado College, 9:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Maine at USA National Development, 7 p.m., exhibition
Vermont at Colorado College, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.