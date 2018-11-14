Listen Live Sports

Hofstra runs away from winless North Carolina A&T, 92-72

November 14, 2018 11:05 pm
 
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 22 points and all five starters scored in double figures as Hofstra turned away North Carolina A&T with a 92-72 victory on Wednesday night.

The Aggies took the early lead and extended it to as many as five points after Andrew Jackson knocked down a 3 with 8:58 left in the first half. But Stafford Truehart’s jumper started a 17-0 run and the Pride pushed it to hold a 47-35 advantage at intermission. Wright-Foreman scored nine points in the run and Truehart scored eight of his career-high 14 points in the run.

Wright-Foreman cracked the Hofstra top 10 career scorers with his effort and now has 1,455 career points after scoring in double figures for the 56th straight game. Eli Pemberton scored 19 points for Hofstra (2-1).

Amari Hamilton and Ronald Jackson scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, to lead North Carolina A&T (0-4).

