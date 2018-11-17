Hogan has double-double, Jacksonville gets 1st victory

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jace Hogan led Jacksonville with a double-double as the Dolphins leaped out to an early lead and went on to beat South Alabama 71-48 to get their first win of the season in the South Alabama Tournament on Saturday night.

Hogan, who posted seven double-doubles last year, finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds with two blocks. Dave Bell also posted a double-double, the first of his career, with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Aamahne Santos added 15 points and Jalyn Hinton chipped in 12 with six rebounds for Jacksonville (1-4)

South Alabama (2-2), trailing 33-16 at the half, gradually closed the gap to 44-35 following a Trhae Mitchell tip-in midway in the second half. Santos responded with a 3 and Bell followed with a dunk and the Dolphins started pulling away again.

Herb McGee had 16 points for South Alabama (2-2) with Mitchell pitching in 14 with three blocks.

