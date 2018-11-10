Listen Live Sports

Holland has 3 TDs, undefeated Colgate breezes by Lehigh 48-6

November 10, 2018 3:28 pm
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — James Holland rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns and undefeated Colgate beat Lehigh 48-6 on Saturday.

Holland had scoring runs of 1, 2 and 10 yards. Sage Attwood’s 25-yard connection to Thomas Ives made it 34-6 on the first possession of the second half. Alex Mathews’ short touchdown run in the second quarter was set up by TySean Sizer’s 54-yard punt return.

Colgate had its seven-game run of not allowing a touchdown, including five shutouts, end after Lehigh’s 30-yard touchdown from Brady Mayes to Raymond Falcone in the second quarter. It was the first TD allowed by the Raiders since September 1 against Holy Cross, ending a scoreless streak of 29 quarters.

Attwood passed for 146 yards and a touchdown for Colgate (9-0, 6-0 Patriot League), which is ranked eighth in the FCS coaches’ poll. He also carried it 14 times for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Mayes was 8-of-31 passing for 126 yards and 1 touchdown for Lehigh (2-8, 1-4). He was 4 of 24 early in the third quarter.

