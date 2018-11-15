Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hollander scores 21 in Belmont’s 87-83 win over Lipscomb

November 15, 2018 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Caleb Hollander tossed in 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Belmont hold off Lipscomb 87-83 on Thursday night.

Hollander, who notched his first careerdouble-double, sank 4 of 5 from 3-point range and has scored 21 in two of his first three collegiate games for the Bruins (3-0). Kevin McClain and Nick Muszynski both scored 16 with Muszynski also pulling down nine rebounds to help Belmont earn a 40-28 advantage on the boards. Grayson Murphy added 17 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Garrison Mathews led all scorers with 27 points for the Bisons (2-1). Kenny Cooper added 18 points, five assists and three steals and Michael Buckland had 13 points before fouling out. Rob Marberry scored 12 with four assists.

Belmont, which led 37-34 at halftime, pushed its advantage to 10 on Muszynski’s layup with 15:18 left to play. Michael Benkert’s 3-pointer gave the Bruins their biggest lead, 65-46 with 11:37 remaining. Lipscomb chipped away and pulled within 77-76 on Mathews’ 3 with 3:12 remaining, but Hollander hit 1 of 2 free throws and buried a jumper to push the lead back to five and the Bruins held on.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized