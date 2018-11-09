Holloway leads hot-shooting Massachusetts over New Hampshire

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Rashaan Holloway scored 18 on 9-of-11 shooting and Massachusetts made 67 percent of its shots to beat New Hampshire 104-75 on Friday night.

The Minutemen (2-0) opened with a 16-4 run, led 56-29 at the break and had their largest lead at 93-57 with 4:58 left in the game.

Luwane Pipkins added 14 points and seven assists, Curtis Cobb scored 12 points, making all three of his 3-point attempts, Tre Wood had 11 points and eight assists, and Sy Chatman scored 10. UMass assisted on 24 of its 34 baskets and made 10 of 19 from 3-point range.

UMass eclipsed 100 points for the second time under coach Matt McCall.

Josh Hopkins had 15 points, Jordan Reed and Marque Maultsby added 12 each, and Chris Lester scored 10 for New Hampshire (1-1).

