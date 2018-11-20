Listen Live Sports

Holy Cross blows big lead before winning in overtime

November 20, 2018 9:36 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Grandison scored 17 points and Jehyve Floyd scored seven in overtime as Holy Cross recovered from blowing a 17-point second-half lead to beat Albany 69-65 on Tuesday night.

Caleb Green, who had 12 points for the Crusaders (4-2), opened the overtime with a basket then Floyd scored the next six points. Devonte Campbell’s 3-pointer got the Great Danes (2-3) with three with nine seconds left but Patrick Benzan’s free throw sealed the outcome. Benzan finished with 10 points.

Grandison hit a 3-pointer to open the second half to boost the lead into double figures and reaching 17 twice, the final time with 11 minutes left. But with 5½ minutes to go, Cameron Healy hit a 3-pointer and another basket to begin a 13-0 run that ended with Campbell’s 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to send the game into overtime at 56-all.

Healy had 22 points and Campbell 12 for Albany while Ahmad Clark, who came in leading the team at almost 20 points a game, was 1 of 14 with four points.

