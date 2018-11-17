Holy Cross comes back from 26-point deficit, wins by 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Macklin Kortebein blocked two fourth-quarter punts that were returned for touchdowns and Miles Alexander ran in from 2 yards out with 42 seconds left as Holy Cross rallied from a 26-point halftime deficit to beat Georgetown 32-31 on Saturday.

The victory in the teams’ season finale lifted the Crusaders (5-6, 4-2) into a second-place tie in the Patriot League with the Hoyas (5-6, 4-2), who were seeking just their second winning season since 1999.

Holy Cross quarterback Geoff Wade was intercepted four times, two for touchdowns with the second pick-6 giving the Hoyas a 31-5 lead in the third quarter. But he threw a 20-yard touchdown to Martin Dorsey, who made a diving catch to make it 31-12 entering the fourth quarter.

Spencer Gilliam returned Kortebein’s first blocked punt 38 yards and Peter Oliver went 27 yards for the other to cut the Hoyas’ lead to 31-25. Alexander’s 2-yard score, plus Derk Ng’s PAT, capped a 19-play 74-yard drive that nearly ended with a dropped interception on the play before.

Chris Riley’s interception at the Hoyas 47 ended Georgetown’s last chance.

