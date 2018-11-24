Listen Live Sports

Hong Kong Open Leading Scores

November 24, 2018 1:31 pm
 
Saturday
Hong Kong Golf Club
Hong Kong
Yardage: 6,700; Par: 70
Third Round
Aaron Rai, England 65-61-68—194
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 70-62-68—200
Tommy Fleetwood, England 69-65-66—200
Sergio Garcia, Spain 70-67-64—201
Jason Scrivener, Australia 65-69-67—201
Thongchai Jaidee, Thailand 68-68-66—202
Victor Perez, France 71-65-66—202
Jake Higginbottom, Australia 69-65-69—203
Hyowon Park, South Korea 68-62-73—203
Adilson da Silva, Brazil 70-64-69—203
Scott Hend, Australia 68-66-69—203
David Lipsky, United States 69-66-69—204
David Drysdale, Scotland 68-69-67—204
Shubhankar Sharma, India 69-68-67—204
Jack Singh Brar, England 66-70-68—204
Sihwan Kim, United States 69-69-66—204
Robert McIntyre, Scotland 71-67-66—204
Matthias Schwab, Scotland 69-69-66—204
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 74-65-65—204
Also
Micah Lauren Shin, United States 66-67-72—205
Berry Henson, United States 68-70-67—205
Kurt Kitayama, United States 72-67-69—208
Casey O’Toole, United States 69-68-72—209
Patrick Reed, United States 75-65-69—209
John Catlin, United States 70-69-71—210
Jarin Todd, United States 73-67-70—210

