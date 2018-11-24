Hong Kong Open Leading Scores

|Saturday
|Hong Kong Golf Club
|Hong Kong
|Yardage: 6,700; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Aaron Rai, England
|65-61-68—194
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, England
|70-62-68—200
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|69-65-66—200
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|70-67-64—201
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|65-69-67—201
|Thongchai Jaidee, Thailand
|68-68-66—202
|Victor Perez, France
|71-65-66—202
|Jake Higginbottom, Australia
|69-65-69—203
|Hyowon Park, South Korea
|68-62-73—203
|Adilson da Silva, Brazil
|70-64-69—203
|Scott Hend, Australia
|68-66-69—203
|David Lipsky, United States
|69-66-69—204
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|68-69-67—204
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|69-68-67—204
|Jack Singh Brar, England
|66-70-68—204
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|69-69-66—204
|Robert McIntyre, Scotland
|71-67-66—204
|Matthias Schwab, Scotland
|69-69-66—204
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|74-65-65—204
|Also
|Micah Lauren Shin, United States
|66-67-72—205
|Berry Henson, United States
|68-70-67—205
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|72-67-69—208
|Casey O’Toole, United States
|69-68-72—209
|Patrick Reed, United States
|75-65-69—209
|John Catlin, United States
|70-69-71—210
|Jarin Todd, United States
|73-67-70—210
