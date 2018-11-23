Honma Hong Kong Open Leading Scores

|Friday
|At Hong Kong Golf Club
|Hong Kong
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 6,700; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Aaron Rai, England
|65-61—126
|Hyowon Park, South Korea
|68-62—130
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, England
|70-62—132
|Micah Lauren Shin, United States
|66-67—133
|Alvaro Quiros, Spain
|68-66—134
|Adilson da Silva, Brazil
|70-64—134
|Scott Hend, Australia
|68-66—134
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|65-69—134
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|69-65—134
|Jake Higginbottom, Australia
|69-65—134
|David Lipsky, United States
|69-66—135
|Ashley Chesters, England
|68-67—135
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|68-67—135
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|72-64—136
|Kim Koivu, Finland
|69-67—136
|Danthai Boonma, Thailand
|67-69—136
|Thongchai Jaidee, Thailand
|68-68—136
|Victor Perez, France
|71-65—136
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|68-68—136
|Jack Singh Brar, England
|66-70—136
|Also
|Casey O’Toole, United States
|69-68—137
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|70-67—137
|Berry Henson, United States
|68-70—138
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|69-69—138
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|72-67—139
|John Catlin, United States
|70-69—139
|Patrick Reed, United States
|75-65—140
|Jarin Todd, United States
|73-67—140
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark
|73-68—141
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|72-69—141
|Missed cut
|Sean Crocker, United States
|76-66—142
|Paul Peterson, United States
|73-70—143
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|73-73—146
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.