Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Honma Hong Kong Open Leading Scores

November 23, 2018 10:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Friday
At Hong Kong Golf Club
Hong Kong
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,700; Par: 70
Second Round
Aaron Rai, England 65-61—126
Hyowon Park, South Korea 68-62—130
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 70-62—132
Micah Lauren Shin, United States 66-67—133
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 68-66—134
Adilson da Silva, Brazil 70-64—134
Scott Hend, Australia 68-66—134
Jason Scrivener, Australia 65-69—134
Tommy Fleetwood, England 69-65—134
Jake Higginbottom, Australia 69-65—134
David Lipsky, United States 69-66—135
Ashley Chesters, England 68-67—135
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 68-67—135
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 72-64—136
Kim Koivu, Finland 69-67—136
Danthai Boonma, Thailand 67-69—136
Thongchai Jaidee, Thailand 68-68—136
Victor Perez, France 71-65—136
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 68-68—136
Jack Singh Brar, England 66-70—136
Also
Casey O’Toole, United States 69-68—137
Sergio Garcia, Spain 70-67—137
Berry Henson, United States 68-70—138
Sihwan Kim, United States 69-69—138
Kurt Kitayama, United States 72-67—139
John Catlin, United States 70-69—139
Patrick Reed, United States 75-65—140
Jarin Todd, United States 73-67—140
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 73-68—141
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 72-69—141
Missed cut
Sean Crocker, United States 76-66—142
Paul Peterson, United States 73-70—143
Johannes Veerman, United States 73-73—146

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons