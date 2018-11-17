Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Honor scores 17 to help Fordham past Youngstown State, 67-61

November 17, 2018 6:38 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Honor hit four free throws in the final 18 seconds and Fordham held off Youngstown State, 67-61 on Saturday to earn back-to-back wins in the Rams Johnny Bach Classic tournament.

Fordham knocked off Florida International in the Friday opener, 83-77.

The Penguins held a 10-point lead going into the final minute of the first half, but Honor got to the basket for back-to-back layups to cut the lead to 34-28 lead at intermission.

Ivan Raut hit a 3 with 14:47 left to get Fordham even at 38-38 and Jesse Bunting’s layup a minute later put the Rams up for good.

Honor finished with 17 points for Fordham (3-1). Antwon Portley added 12 points and dished three assists.

Devin Morgan hit five 3-pointers and led Youngstown State (2-3) with 25 points. Naz Bohannon finished with 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

