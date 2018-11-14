Hoops recruits Walker, Wong sign with Hurricanes

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Highly regarded basketball recruits Anthony Walker of Nottingham, Maryland, and Isaiah Wong of Trenton, New Jersey, have signed with the Miami Hurricanes.

Walker is a 6-for-9, 210-pound power forward who helped Perry Hall in Baltimore to two state championships. Wong is a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 22.2 points as a junior for Monsignor Bonner.

Wednesday was the first day of the November signing period. Coach Jim Larranaga’s Hurricanes have no true freshmen on their roster.

