Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hoops recruits Walker, Wong sign with Hurricanes

November 14, 2018 8:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Highly regarded basketball recruits Anthony Walker of Nottingham, Maryland, and Isaiah Wong of Trenton, New Jersey, have signed with the Miami Hurricanes.

Walker is a 6-for-9, 210-pound power forward who helped Perry Hall in Baltimore to two state championships. Wong is a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 22.2 points as a junior for Monsignor Bonner.

Wednesday was the first day of the November signing period. Coach Jim Larranaga’s Hurricanes have no true freshmen on their roster.

___

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated