Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Horchler leads North Florida past Florida A&M 81-62

November 29, 2018 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Noah Horchler tossed in 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor and North Florida dominated the first half and cruised to an 81-62 victory over Florida A&M on Thursday night.

Wajid Aminu totaled 12 points and eight rebounds for the Ospreys (3-5), who returned home after a four-game road trip and beat the Rattlers (2-5) for a fifth straight time. Garrett Sams and Trip Day scored 10 apiece, Carter Hendricksen snagged 10 rebounds and Ivan Gandia-Rosa pitched in with seven points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Florida A&M shot just 27 percent from the floor in the first half and trailed 35-17 at intermission. North Florida pushed its lead to 30 at 51-21 on a Sams layup that capped a 16-4 run with 16:18 left to play.

Sophomore reserve Bryce Moragne paced the Rattlers with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Justin Ravenel scored 13 and hit the only 3-pointer for Florida A&M, which missed 9 of 10 from distance. MJ Randolph added 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor