Horford out with sore left knee, Morris starts in his place

November 23, 2018 7:16 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Celtics forward Al Horford has a sore left knee and will miss a game for the first time of the season.

Marcus Morris took Horford’s spot in the lineup against Atlanta, making his first start since last season.

Horford was listed as probable with the same injury before Wednesday’s home loss to the New York Knicks but finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes. Coach Brad Stevens decided to rest him after Friday’s shoot-around.

Horford is averaging 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his third season with the Celtics. The 12-year veteran spent his first nine seasons in Atlanta.

Morris is averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds in 17 games.

