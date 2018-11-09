Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hornets-76ers, Box

November 9, 2018 10:07 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (132)

Batum 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Zeller 5-8 4-6 14, Walker 9-29 9-10 30, Lamb 6-12 2-2 17, Bridges 2-6 0-0 5, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-8 6-7 12, Biyombo 0-0 1-2 1, Hernangomez 4-9 3-6 14, Parker 2-5 0-0 4, Monk 4-19 2-3 12, Bacon 5-7 3-4 15. Totals 43-110 30-40 132.

PHILADELPHIA (133)

Covington 2-8 2-2 7, Saric 6-13 2-2 18, Embiid 11-18 19-22 42, Simmons 9-15 4-6 22, Fultz 2-5 3-6 7, Bolden 2-4 0-0 5, Chandler 3-4 0-2 8, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 1-6 0-0 3, Redick 7-16 1-1 17. Totals 45-93 31-41 133.

Charlotte 33 17 35 34 13—132
Philadelphia 33 32 31 23 14—133

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 16-40 (Hernangomez 3-3, Lamb 3-4, Walker 3-14, Bacon 2-3, Monk 2-10, Batum 1-1, Williams 1-2, Bridges 1-2, Parker 0-1), Philadelphia 12-37 (Saric 4-8, Chandler 2-3, Redick 2-9, Embiid 1-2, Bolden 1-3, Shamet 1-5, Covington 1-7). Fouled Out_Zeller, Bacon. Rebounds_Charlotte 49 (Kidd-Gilchrist 12), Philadelphia 58 (Embiid 18). Assists_Charlotte 25 (Walker 9), Philadelphia 33 (Simmons 13). Total Fouls_Charlotte 33, Philadelphia 33. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second), Philadelphia coach Brett Brown. A_20,424 (20,478).

