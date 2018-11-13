Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Cavaliers, Box

November 13, 2018 9:29 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (89)

Batum 5-12 0-0 11, Williams 3-8 0-0 8, Zeller 3-4 3-3 9, Walker 2-16 2-5 7, Lamb 8-16 5-5 22, Bridges 1-4 2-2 5, Kaminsky 1-2 2-2 5, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 3-13 0-0 6, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Parker 4-10 1-2 9, Bacon 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 33-95 15-19 89.

CLEVELAND (113)

Smith 5-13 0-0 13, Nance Jr. 3-6 0-0 7, Thompson 5-6 1-2 11, Sexton 7-18 0-0 16, Hood 7-12 0-0 16, Frye 2-2 0-0 6, Zizic 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 0-3 2-2 2, Clarkson 9-15 5-5 24, Nwaba 7-9 2-3 18. Totals 45-85 10-12 113.

Charlotte 23 28 18 20— 89
Cleveland 38 29 21 25—113

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 8-41 (Williams 2-7, Kaminsky 1-1, Bacon 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Batum 1-4, Lamb 1-4, Walker 1-7, Graham 0-2, Parker 0-3, Monk 0-8), Cleveland 13-24 (Smith 3-7, Sexton 2-2, Frye 2-2, Nwaba 2-2, Hood 2-3, Nance Jr. 1-2, Clarkson 1-4, Harrison 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 37 (Lamb 6), Cleveland 60 (Thompson 21). Assists_Charlotte 22 (Walker 6), Cleveland 23 (Thompson, Smith 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 11, Cleveland 20. Technicals_Lamb. A_19,432 (20,562).

