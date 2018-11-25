Hornets-Hawks, Box

CHARLOTTE (123)

Batum 5-8 4-4 14, Williams 7-14 2-2 20, Zeller 2-5 3-4 7, Walker 7-23 4-4 22, Lamb 5-11 1-2 13, Bridges 1-6 2-2 4, Kaminsky 2-3 6-9 11, Graham 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-15 1-1 26, Bacon 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-93 23-28 123.

ATLANTA (124)

Prince 5-13 3-3 16, Collins 11-16 1-2 23, Dedmon 1-4 0-0 2, Young 6-18 2-2 18, Huerter 1-2 1-2 4, Bembry 7-10 0-0 16, Spellman 2-4 0-0 5, Len 3-7 1-2 8, Lin 5-9 0-0 12, Bazemore 9-11 0-0 20. Totals 50-94 8-11 124.

Charlotte 43 23 31 26—123 Atlanta 32 33 35 24—124

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 18-45 (Monk 7-11, Williams 4-9, Walker 4-9, Lamb 2-6, Kaminsky 1-1, Graham 0-2, Batum 0-2, Bacon 0-2, Bridges 0-3), Atlanta 16-39 (Young 4-10, Prince 3-8, Bazemore 2-3, Bembry 2-3, Lin 2-5, Huerter 1-1, Spellman 1-2, Len 1-4, Collins 0-1, Dedmon 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 43 (Williams 13), Atlanta 41 (Collins 11). Assists_Charlotte 30 (Walker 9), Atlanta 34 (Bembry 6). Total Fouls_Charlotte 15, Atlanta 23. A_12,977 (18,118).

