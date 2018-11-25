Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hornets-Hawks, Box

November 25, 2018 8:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CHARLOTTE (123)

Batum 5-8 4-4 14, Williams 7-14 2-2 20, Zeller 2-5 3-4 7, Walker 7-23 4-4 22, Lamb 5-11 1-2 13, Bridges 1-6 2-2 4, Kaminsky 2-3 6-9 11, Graham 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-15 1-1 26, Bacon 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-93 23-28 123.

ATLANTA (124)

Prince 5-13 3-3 16, Collins 11-16 1-2 23, Dedmon 1-4 0-0 2, Young 6-18 2-2 18, Huerter 1-2 1-2 4, Bembry 7-10 0-0 16, Spellman 2-4 0-0 5, Len 3-7 1-2 8, Lin 5-9 0-0 12, Bazemore 9-11 0-0 20. Totals 50-94 8-11 124.

Charlotte 43 23 31 26—123
Atlanta 32 33 35 24—124

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 18-45 (Monk 7-11, Williams 4-9, Walker 4-9, Lamb 2-6, Kaminsky 1-1, Graham 0-2, Batum 0-2, Bacon 0-2, Bridges 0-3), Atlanta 16-39 (Young 4-10, Prince 3-8, Bazemore 2-3, Bembry 2-3, Lin 2-5, Huerter 1-1, Spellman 1-2, Len 1-4, Collins 0-1, Dedmon 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 43 (Williams 13), Atlanta 41 (Collins 11). Assists_Charlotte 30 (Walker 9), Atlanta 34 (Bembry 6). Total Fouls_Charlotte 15, Atlanta 23. A_12,977 (18,118).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|4 2018 Public Sector Innovation Summit
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1942: FDR orders end to Works Progress Administration