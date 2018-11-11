Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hornets-Pistons, Box

November 11, 2018 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CHARLOTTE (113)

Batum 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 3-9 1-2 10, Zeller 5-11 4-4 14, Walker 9-17 4-4 24, Lamb 4-6 0-0 10, Bridges 3-4 2-2 8, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-3 1-2 5, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 9, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 11-18 0-0 24, Monk 0-5 4-4 4, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-85 16-18 113.

DETROIT (103)

Robinson III 2-9 0-0 5, Griffin 4-16 2-3 10, Drummond 9-16 5-7 23, Jackson 6-15 5-6 19, Bullock 7-13 3-3 23, Johnson 2-9 0-0 4, Pachulia 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 3-12 0-0 7, Calderon 0-3 0-0 0, Galloway 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 38-104 15-19 103.

Charlotte 24 27 32 30—113
Detroit 27 22 26 28—103

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 11-28 (Williams 3-7, Parker 2-2, Lamb 2-2, Walker 2-5, Hernangomez 1-2, Batum 1-4, Bridges 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Monk 0-3), Detroit 12-45 (Bullock 6-9, Galloway 2-6, Jackson 2-8, Smith 1-6, Robinson III 1-6, Calderon 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Griffin 0-5). Fouled Out_Zeller. Rebounds_Charlotte 46 (Bridges, Batum 8), Detroit 51 (Drummond 22). Assists_Charlotte 24 (Walker 8), Detroit 21 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_Charlotte 26, Detroit 18. Technicals_Walker, Griffin. Ejected_Griffin. A_15,133 (20,491).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1863: Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address