Hornets-Pistons, Box

CHARLOTTE (113)

Batum 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 3-9 1-2 10, Zeller 5-11 4-4 14, Walker 9-17 4-4 24, Lamb 4-6 0-0 10, Bridges 3-4 2-2 8, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-3 1-2 5, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 9, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 11-18 0-0 24, Monk 0-5 4-4 4, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-85 16-18 113.

DETROIT (103)

Robinson III 2-9 0-0 5, Griffin 4-16 2-3 10, Drummond 9-16 5-7 23, Jackson 6-15 5-6 19, Bullock 7-13 3-3 23, Johnson 2-9 0-0 4, Pachulia 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 3-12 0-0 7, Calderon 0-3 0-0 0, Galloway 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 38-104 15-19 103.

Charlotte 24 27 32 30—113 Detroit 27 22 26 28—103

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 11-28 (Williams 3-7, Parker 2-2, Lamb 2-2, Walker 2-5, Hernangomez 1-2, Batum 1-4, Bridges 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Monk 0-3), Detroit 12-45 (Bullock 6-9, Galloway 2-6, Jackson 2-8, Smith 1-6, Robinson III 1-6, Calderon 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Griffin 0-5). Fouled Out_Zeller. Rebounds_Charlotte 46 (Bridges, Batum 8), Detroit 51 (Drummond 22). Assists_Charlotte 24 (Walker 8), Detroit 21 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_Charlotte 26, Detroit 18. Technicals_Walker, Griffin. Ejected_Griffin. A_15,133 (20,491).

