Hornets-Thunder, Box

Batum 4-7 0-0 9, Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Zeller 5-9 0-0 10, Walker 10-23 3-4 25, Lamb 5-15 8-8 18, Bridges 2-6 0-0 4, Kaminsky 6-9 0-0 12, Graham 2-6 0-0 5, Bacon 5-11 1-2 11. Totals 43-94 12-14 104.
George 8-21 0-0 19, Grant 4-7 1-2 11, Adams 5-11 3-7 13, Westbrook 10-18 9-11 30, Schroder 9-19 1-1 23, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 1-2 0-0 2, Felton 0-2 0-0 0, Burton 4-8 2-3 11, Abrines 0-1 0-0 0, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-93 16-24 109.
|Charlotte
|31
|26
|23
|24—104
|Oklahoma City
|33
|29
|27
|20—109
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 6-31 (Williams 2-6, Walker 2-10, Batum 1-4, Graham 1-5, Kaminsky 0-2, Lamb 0-4), Oklahoma City 11-33 (Schroder 4-8, George 3-10, Grant 2-4, Burton 1-3, Westbrook 1-4, Abrines 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Patterson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 46 (Batum 9), Oklahoma City 46 (Westbrook 12). Assists_Charlotte 24 (Walker 8), Oklahoma City 24 (Westbrook 8). Total Fouls_Charlotte 21, Oklahoma City 18. A_18,203 (18,203).
