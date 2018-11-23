Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Thunder, Box

November 23, 2018 10:29 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (104)

Batum 4-7 0-0 9, Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Zeller 5-9 0-0 10, Walker 10-23 3-4 25, Lamb 5-15 8-8 18, Bridges 2-6 0-0 4, Kaminsky 6-9 0-0 12, Graham 2-6 0-0 5, Bacon 5-11 1-2 11. Totals 43-94 12-14 104.

OKLAHOMA CITY (109)

George 8-21 0-0 19, Grant 4-7 1-2 11, Adams 5-11 3-7 13, Westbrook 10-18 9-11 30, Schroder 9-19 1-1 23, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 1-2 0-0 2, Felton 0-2 0-0 0, Burton 4-8 2-3 11, Abrines 0-1 0-0 0, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-93 16-24 109.

Charlotte 31 26 23 24—104
Oklahoma City 33 29 27 20—109

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 6-31 (Williams 2-6, Walker 2-10, Batum 1-4, Graham 1-5, Kaminsky 0-2, Lamb 0-4), Oklahoma City 11-33 (Schroder 4-8, George 3-10, Grant 2-4, Burton 1-3, Westbrook 1-4, Abrines 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Patterson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 46 (Batum 9), Oklahoma City 46 (Westbrook 12). Assists_Charlotte 24 (Walker 8), Oklahoma City 24 (Westbrook 8). Total Fouls_Charlotte 21, Oklahoma City 18. A_18,203 (18,203).

