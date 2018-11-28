Hot shooting leads Creighton past Montana 98-72

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Damien Jefferson scored 18 points, Martin Krampelj added 17 and Creighton shot 60 percent in beating Montana 98-72 on Wednesday night.

Creighton was 32 of 53 from the field, including 13 of 25 from distance, and made 21 of 30 free throws. Crieighton’s first miss did not come until the 12:10 mark of the first half and by then the Bluejays already had five 3-pointers. The Bluejays hit 29 of their first 44 shots.

Mitch Ballock made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Creighton (6-1), which outrebounded Montana 34-20. Ty-Shon Alexander added 13 points and freshman Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Sayeed Pridgett made four 3-pointners and scored 21 of his 23 points in the first half for Montana (4-2). He also had five steals. Michael Oguine added 21 points with nine rebounds. The Grizzlies made 8 of 17 from 3-point range but were just 12 of 22 from the free-throw line.

Advertisement

The Griz shot better than 50 percent from the field for a fifth straight game, finishing at 55 percent overall.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.