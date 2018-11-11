Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Howard beats Central Pennsylvania College 99-71

November 11, 2018 8:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charles Williams scored 24 points, with 11 coming from the line, and Howard beat Central Pennsylvania College 99-71 on Sunday.

Howard opened up a 40-14 advantage and it was 57-36 at halftime. Williams’ alley-oop dunk made it 82-52.

RJ Cole added 14 points and Chad Lott 13 for Howard (2-0). In Howard’s season opener on Wednesday, Lott had 27 points and eight rebounds in a 115-91 win over NAIA-member Washington Adventist. Cole had eight assists in each game.

The teams combined for 64 free-throw attempts, making 57. Andre Toure had Howard’s only miss in 33 tries.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ryan Lawrence scored 12 points and Noah Baylor had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Central Penn, which is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. Central Penn was held to 33.3 percent shooting.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1863: Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address