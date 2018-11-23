Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Howard leads Marquette past Louisville in NIT Season Tip-Off

November 23, 2018 9:54 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Markus Howard had the go-ahead basket in overtime to cap a 21-point night and lead Marquette past Louisville 77-74 in the third-place game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday night.

The Golden Eagles (4-2) were once again led by Sam Hauser, who followed up his strong semifinal performance with 22 points. His brother Joey hit the two free throws to put Marquette up by three with 18 seconds left in OT.

Joey Hauser had a put-back of Howard’s miss to tie it at 68 with 20 seconds left in regulation. Darius Perry then missed a 3-pointer from the wing, and Louisville couldn’t get a couple of put-back attempts to drop before the buzzer.

Christie Cunningham scored 16 points for Louisville (4-2). Jordan Nwora had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Steven Enoch hit his first three shots and finished with 10 points.

Louisville led by as many as eight before Marquette took its first lead, 55-53, on a dunk by Theo John with 6:42 remaining. From there, it was back and forth.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

