Howard leads No. 6 Mississippi St past Lamar 104-53

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Anriel Howard and Teaira McCowan both finished with double-doubles as No. 6 Mississippi State overcame a slow start to roll past Lamar 104-53 on Thursday night.

Howard had her most effective game since coming to Mississippi State as a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds. McCowan didn’t play much in the second half but earned her double-double by the second quarter, finishing with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

The Cardinals (3-1) were led by Chastadie Barrs who had 16 points and four steals.

The Bulldogs (3-0) led just 35-28 at the half before outscoring the Cardinals 42-15 in the third quarter to put the game away.

BIG PICTURE

Lamar: The nation’s leaders in steals the last two seasons, the Cardinals were especially tough to deal with for the Bulldogs through two quarters. But a halftime adjustment and the size and skill of Mississippi State proved too tough.

Mississippi State: For the second time in as many home games, the Bulldogs were sloppy in the opening minutes. As rough as it was in the first half, the second half showed the quality depth that this team possesses as five players scored in double figures. Jordan Danberry scored 15 points, Chloe Bibby had 11 points and Jessika Carter added 10.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts Coppin State on Sunday.

Lamar hosts LeTourneau on Tuesday.

