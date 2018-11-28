Listen Live Sports

Howard, Marquette beat Charleston Southern 76-55

November 28, 2018 1:51 am
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard had 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals to help Marquette beat Charleston Southern 76-55 on Tuesday night.

Howard scored 11 points in the first half as Marquette had a 38-28 lead after assisting on 12 of its 16 field goals.

Joseph Chartouny added 13 points, six assists and a career-high seven steals for Marquette (5-2). Sam Hauser scored 12 points, and Ed Morrow and Brendan Bailey each set career highs with 10 points. The Golden Eagles, who had 23 assists on 30 field goals, play No. 12 Kansas State on Saturday.

Chartouny’s seven steals were the most by a Marquette player since 2009.

Christian Keeling had 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals for Charleston Southern (4-3). Duncan LeXander and Ty Jones scored 11 points apiece.

