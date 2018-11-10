Howard’s eruption leads Marquette past Bethune-Cookman

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard scored 37 points and Marquette beat Bethune-Cookman 92-59 on Saturday.

Howard posted the highest scoring total for a Marquette (2-0) player in a home game in 12 years, and tied the second-highest mark of his career on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor and 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

His seven 3-pointers moved him past Brian Wardle (197) and former teammate Andrew Rowsey (196) and into eighth place in Marquette history with 202 career 3-pointers. He also grabbed eight rebounds and distributed five assists.

The Golden Eagles overcame a sluggish start to take a 51-27 lead at the break as Howard had 26 in the first half. Joey Hauser chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists off the bench.

Advertisement

Isaiah Bailey led Bethune-Cookman (0-2) with 22 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.