Huddersfield earn first EPL win at Fulham’s expense

HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Huddersfield earned its first English Premier League win and moved off the bottom of the standings after beating Fulham 1-0 on Monday.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah committed an own goal in the first half, under pressure from Huddersfield’s Christopher Schindler’s header. Huddersfield hadn’t scored at home in eight games, or 659 minutes.

The Terriers’ winless run in the league dated to April — 14 games in total — but manager David Wagner was able to celebrate on the night of his third anniversary in charge.

Fulham suffered a fifth consecutive loss, an eighth straight match without a win, and dropped to second to last overall, above only Cardiff.

