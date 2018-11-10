Listen Live Sports

Huddersfield held to 1-1 by West Ham in EPL

November 10, 2018 12:32 pm
 
HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson scored a second-half equalizer to rescue a point for West Ham in a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Anderson grabbed his third goal in two games by smashing home a 74th-minute rebound, after Alex Pritchard’s first goal of the season gave Huddersfield a halftime lead.

Huddersfield played arguably its best half of the season in the first period, twice hitting the goal frame, and will be disappointed not to have clinched back-to-back Premier League wins after beating Fulham 1-0 on Monday.

The draw left Huddersfield in the relegation zone after 12 games.

