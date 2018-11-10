Listen Live Sports

Hudson, Bowe lead UT Martin over Tennessee Tech 38-13

November 10, 2018 6:35 pm
 
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Hudson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help Tennessee-Martin beat Tennessee Tech 38-13 on Saturday.

Hudson ran for a 27-yard touchdown and connected with Colton Dowell on a 28-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to give UT Martin (2-8, 2-5 Ohio Valley Conference) a 28-13 lead. Hudson finished with 183 yards passing and ran for another 49 yards on seven carries.

Jaimiee Bowe had a nine-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and broke loose for a 33-yard score early in the fourth. LaDarius Galloway had a seven-yard scoring run late in the first quarter.

UT Martin combined for 277 yards rushing on 43 carries. Peyton Logan led the way with 55 yards rushing, and his 40-yarder set up Bowe’s long scoring run.

Andrew Goldsmith ran for 60 yards and two, short-yardage touchdowns in the second quarter to lead Tennessee Tech (1-9, 1-6).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

