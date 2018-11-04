Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Golden Knights Sums

November 4, 2018 1:29 am
 
Carolina 0 0 0—0
Vegas 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Vegas, Hunt 1 (Hyka, Haula), 14:11. Penalties_Aho, CAR, (interference), 1:36; Eakin, VGK, (tripping), 8:54; Carolina bench, served by Ferland (too many men on the ice), 11:59.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Reaves 4 (Haula, Theodore), 2:47. Penalties_Hamilton, CAR, (high sticking), 10:16; Haula, VGK, (slashing), 19:34.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Carrier 1 (Holden), 3:36. Penalties_McGinn, CAR, (hooking), 5:17; Holden, VGK, (interference), 8:11.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-13-9_34. Vegas 9-8-8_25.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; Vegas 0 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Darling 0-2-0 (25 shots-22 saves). Vegas, M.Fleury 6-5-1 (34-34).

A_18,328 (17,367). T_2:49.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Jonny Murray.

