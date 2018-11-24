Hurricanes-Islanders Sums

Carolina 0 0 1—1 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Filppula 6 (Komarov, Mayfield), 3:39. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 6 (Barzal, Bailey), 9:01. Penalties_Pelech, NYI, (tripping), 6:27.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 7 (Nelson, Lee), 13:17. Penalties_Faulk, CAR, (interference), 1:07; Nelson, NYI, (high sticking), 1:38; Carrick, CAR, Major (fighting), 5:11; Johnston, NYI, Major (fighting), 5:11.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Pelech 2 (Lee, Nelson), 8:52. 5, Carolina, Williams 4 (Wallmark, Hamilton), 13:23 (pp). Penalties_Eberle, NYI, (hooking), 12:02.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 5-11-11_27. N.Y. Islanders 6-5-8_19.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1.

Goalies_Carolina, Darling 2-4-1 (19 shots-15 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 8-3-1 (27-26).

A_10,015 (15,795). T_2:23.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Libor Suchanek.

