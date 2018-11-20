Listen Live Sports

Illinois State beats Akron 73-68 in Cayman Islands Classic

November 20, 2018 1:55 pm
 
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Josh Jefferson made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Phil Fayne had 18 points and nine rebounds and Illinois State beat Akron 73-68 on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Fayne made two free throws with 3:38 to go for a 68-62 lead, but Akron pulled within 70-68 on Jimond Ivey’s fast-break dunk. Yarbrough hit 1 of 2 free throws with 25 seconds left for a three-point lead, and after Ivey missed a 3-pointer, Josh Jefferson sealed it with two free throws.

Milik Yarbrough added 12 points, 16 rebounds and three assists for Illinois State (3-2). Zach Copeland scored 11 with six assists.

Ivey had 16 points and eight rebounds for Akron (3-2), which shot just 32.3 percent from the field. Loren Cristian Jackson added 15 points with five assists but he was just 3-of-12 shooting, and Daniel Utomi had 11 points and eight boards.

The Zips were 3 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 7 of 41 for 17.1 percent.

