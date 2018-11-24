Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Illinois State beats Div. II Lindenwood University 79-62

November 24, 2018 6:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Zach Copeland scored 15 points and Illinois State beat Division-II Lindenwood University 79-62 on Saturday.

Copeland was 6 of 9 from the field including three from distance for the Redbirds (4-2). Josh Jefferson added 14 points and Phil Fayne had 13 points and seven boards.

Illinois State shot 54 percent from the field compared to 35 percent for Lindenwood and had a 39-33 rebounding edge.

Copeland drained two 3-pointers and Jefferson hit another as part of a 17-8 start for the Redbirds and they led all the way to a 36-22 advantage at the break.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Illinois State extended its lead to 49-27 on a hail of 3-pointers by William Tinsley and Milik Yarbrough early in the second half and to 55-30 on another Tinsley 3 before Lindenwood had a chance to close to 67-53 with 4:01 left.

Chris King scored 14 points for the Lions. Chandler Diekvoss led with nine rebounds in addition to his 11 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending