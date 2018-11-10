Listen Live Sports

Incarnate Word clinches share of Southland Conference title

November 10, 2018 8:46 pm
 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Ra’Quanne Dickens ran 35 times for 213 yards and three touchdowns and Incarnate Word clinched a share of the Southland Conference title Saturday night with a 40-27 win over Central Arkansas.

Dickens compiled the second-most carries and third-most yards rushing in a game in program history, and the Cardinals’ 656 yards of total offense was a program record.

Incarnate Word (6-4, 6-2) trailed 14-3 after Luke Hales’ 32-yard TD pass to Cedric Battle early in the second quarter for the Bears (5-5, 4-4).

The Cardinals then scored four straight touchdowns, capped by Dickens’ second TD run to make it 30-14 with 7:46 left in the third. On that play, Dickins passed Broderi Reeves (11, 2013) for the season record for touchdowns rushing. Earlier in the first half, he passed Trent Rios (888 yards) for the season rushing record.

Hales passed for 319 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions for Central Arkansas.

