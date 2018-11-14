Listen Live Sports

Indiana State beats Div.-II McKendree University 80-63

November 14, 2018 10:58 pm
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key scored 23 points and grabbed five rebounds and Indiana State beat Division II McKendree University 80-63 on Wednesday night.

Key was 7 of 13 from the field and 8 of 10 from the line for the Sycamores (2-1). Jordan Barnes added 19 points and four assists and Devin Thomas and Bronson Kessinger had 10 apiece. Thomas led with eight rebounds.

Indiana State shot 47 percent from the field compared to 39 percent for McKendree and had a 42-29 rebounding edge.

Kessinger made a dunk and a 3-pointer back-to-back midway through the first half to give the Sycamores an 18-14 lead and they led the rest of the way, building to a 42-36 advantage at the break.

McKendree pulled to within a point, 48-47, early in the second half and was able to keep it tight until a Clayton Hughes jumper made it 56-49 with 11:09 to play.

Carrington Bass scored 14 points and Logan Kohrmann had 13 for the Bearcats.

