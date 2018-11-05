Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar Points Leaders

November 5, 2018 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Final

1. Scott Dixon, 678.

2. Alexander Rossi, 621.

3. Will Power, 582.

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 566.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Josef Newgarden, 560.

6. Simon Pagenaud, 492.

7. Sebastien Bourdais, 425.

8. Graham Rahal, 392.

9. Marco Andretti, 392.

10. James Hinchcliffe, 391.

11. Robert Wickens, 391.

12. Takuma Sato, 351.

13. Ed Jones, 343.

14. Spencer Pigot, 325.

15. Zach Veach, 313.

16. Tony Kanaan, 312.

17. Charlie Kimball, 287.

18. Matheus Leist, 253.

19. Max Chilton, 223.

20. Gabby Chaves, 187.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps band performs for Veterans Day observance

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated