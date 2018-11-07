Listen Live Sports

Ingram with 21 leads FAU over Florida Tech 98-52

November 7, 2018 9:31 pm
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jailyn Ingram scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Florida Atlantic beat Florida Tech 98-52 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Ingram was 10 of 14 from the floor for the Owls who had six players shooting in double figures. Anthony Adger added 16 points, four rebounds and two steals, Jaylen Sebree had 15 points, Xavian Stapleton had 13 points and nine rebounds, Kevaughn Ellis had 12 points and Karlis Silins chipped in 10.

Adger drained a 3-pointer to cap a 22-6 start for Florida Atlantic and the Owls maintained a double-figure lead to a 40-20 advantage at the break. They stretched it to 59-39 early in the second half and cruised to the win.

The Owls shot 53 percent from the floor overall compared to 32 percent for Florida Tech.

Derek Murphy led the Panthers with 29 points and six boards.

